Jane Street Group LLC Increases Holdings in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:WEBL opened at $92.52 on Wednesday. Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.45.

