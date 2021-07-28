Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 25,822 Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OLO in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in OLO in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in OLO in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in OLO in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in OLO in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLO opened at $35.33 on Wednesday. Olo Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $44.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.72.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.59 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OLO shares. William Blair started coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OLO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

OLO Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

