Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 24,486 Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SGFY. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter worth $105,568,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter worth $53,168,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter worth $49,567,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter worth $33,660,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter worth $31,646,000.

SGFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Signify Health stock opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $40.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.18.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

