Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,190,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 56,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 17,007 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2,072.5% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 44,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 43,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock opened at $88.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.25. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1-year low of $59.50 and a 1-year high of $98.98.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

