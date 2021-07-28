Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Jacobs Engineering Group has a dividend payout ratio of 13.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group to earn $7.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

NYSE:J opened at $133.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $83.42 and a 52 week high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on J. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

