Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 299 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.52. 70,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,039. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.62. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

XEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,057.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $428,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,784 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

