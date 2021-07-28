Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $296,000 in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,682 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 213,966 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 453,363 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,088,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

In related news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HRC traded up $10.98 on Wednesday, reaching $134.76. The company had a trading volume of 63,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,985. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $122.60.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.