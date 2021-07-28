Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $732,000 Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,856 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 137.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,473,000 after buying an additional 568,613 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,920,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,603,000 after buying an additional 144,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,098,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $544.38. 1,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,702. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $246.83 and a one year high of $553.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $517.08. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total value of $760,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares in the company, valued at $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.43.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

