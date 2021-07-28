Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after buying an additional 57,324 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 391,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after buying an additional 19,947 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 286,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after buying an additional 28,321 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,767,000. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 183,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PGHY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.88. The stock had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,544. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.09. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $22.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.