Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Titan Machinery as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter valued at $15,458,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter valued at $537,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth $2,364,000. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $3,131,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,664,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $340,944.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,182 shares of company stock valued at $7,012,253 over the last quarter. 15.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TITN stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.01. 602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,494. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.78.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TITN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens raised shares of Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

