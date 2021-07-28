Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 659 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDA. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 778.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,603 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 21,290 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.24. 117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,773. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.85.

