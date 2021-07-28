Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 133 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $145,326,000. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,398,000 after acquiring an additional 805,053 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,937,000 after acquiring an additional 431,951 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 608,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,682,000 after acquiring an additional 395,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $184.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,174. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $127.78 and a 1-year high of $200.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.92.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.52.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

