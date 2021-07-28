Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Short Interest Update

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Izotropic stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 10,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,687. Izotropic has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68.

Izotropic Company Profile

Izotropic Corporation, a research and development company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes next generation 3D breast CT imaging technology for the earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

