Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Short Interest Update

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Izotropic stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 10,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,687. Izotropic has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68.
Izotropic Company Profile
