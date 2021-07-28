iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Bought by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 132,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,684.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 75,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 19,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,709,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of EWJ traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.45. 263,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,337,606. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.13. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $54.11 and a twelve month high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.