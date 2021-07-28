iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Stock Price Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $112.11

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.11 and traded as low as $111.89. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF shares last traded at $112.05, with a volume of 4,321,827 shares trading hands.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.348 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMB)
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.
