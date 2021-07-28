iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Stock Price Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $112.11

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.11 and traded as low as $111.89. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF shares last traded at $112.05, with a volume of 4,321,827 shares trading hands.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.348 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8,270.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,522.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMB)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

