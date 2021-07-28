iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 11,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 57,692 shares.The stock last traded at $46.51 and had previously closed at $46.59.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.72.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 30,171 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $6,404,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

