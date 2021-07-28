iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Purchased by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of EFAV stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.03. 784,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.21. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

