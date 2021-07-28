IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.57. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 21,505 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 860,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 17,346 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 167,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 256,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

