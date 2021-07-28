Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) EVP Sells $79,406.25 in Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $79,406.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

IRDM traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,907. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.06 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $54.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRDM. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

