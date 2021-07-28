IRadimed (IRMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. IRadimed had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 million. On average, analysts expect IRadimed to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. IRadimed has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.18. The firm has a market cap of $431.54 million, a P/E ratio of 438.18 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $108,692.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,812.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $30,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,123,251. Company insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

