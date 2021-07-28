IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.060-$2.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.29 billion-$3.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.27 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.700-$8.900 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $243.00. 20,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,911. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $254.05. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 116.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IQVIA Company Profile
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
Read More: Why do corrections happen?
Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.