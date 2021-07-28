IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.060-$2.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.29 billion-$3.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.27 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.700-$8.900 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $243.00. 20,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,911. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $254.05. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 116.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $255.53.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

