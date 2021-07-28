iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.98.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IQ shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. OTR Global raised shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. CLSA raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ IQ traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.72. 13,241,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,763,896. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.84.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 72.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 46,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 262,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

