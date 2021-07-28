Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) and XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Financial Survey

Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) and XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Iochpe-Maxion and XL Fleet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iochpe-Maxion 0 1 0 0 2.00 XL Fleet 0 1 1 0 2.50

XL Fleet has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 47.50%. Given XL Fleet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XL Fleet is more favorable than Iochpe-Maxion.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iochpe-Maxion and XL Fleet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iochpe-Maxion $1.70 billion N/A -$95.40 million ($0.14) -5.36 XL Fleet $20.34 million 45.21 -$60.61 million N/A N/A

XL Fleet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Iochpe-Maxion.

Profitability

This table compares Iochpe-Maxion and XL Fleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iochpe-Maxion -4.69% -9.16% -2.90% XL Fleet N/A -12.05% -5.67%

Risk and Volatility

Iochpe-Maxion has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XL Fleet has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.4% of XL Fleet shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of XL Fleet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

XL Fleet beats Iochpe-Maxion on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iochpe-Maxion Company Profile

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-up trucks, and SUVs, as well as light and medium-sized commercial vehicles; and light aluminum wheels for vehicles. It also provides heavy structural components, including frames, sidebars, and crossbars; and metal stampings for commercial vehicles, as well as agricultural machinery and aluminum wheels for light vehicles. In addition, the company offers light structural and automotive components, such as metal stampings for passenger vehicles, brake levers, pedal sets, welded assemblies, structural parts, and other automotive components. Further, it produces freight cars, railway wheels, and castings, as well as industrial castings. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Cruzeiro, Brazil.

XL Fleet Company Profile

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station. In addition, the company offers charging and power management solutions, and Electrification-as-a-Service, which would finance and manage vehicles, powertrains, charging systems, on-site power, and energy storage systems while charging customers on a usage and time basis. It also offers XL Link, an electrification analytics platform. The company offers its products under the brand names of XLH, XL Plug-In, XLP, XL GRID, and XL ELECTRIC. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

