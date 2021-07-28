Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.38.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $121,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 9,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total transaction of $313,453.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,026 shares of company stock worth $3,019,706 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,661,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $521,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,541 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,546,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $517,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,531 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,531,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,739,000 after acquiring an additional 419,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,280,000 after acquiring an additional 338,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,213,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $84,596,000 after acquiring an additional 361,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.33. The stock had a trading volume of 13,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,243. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.90. Invitae has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $61.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.39.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitae will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

