Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Coverage Initiated at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CSR. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of NYSE CSR opened at $90.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Investors Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $61.49 and a fifty-two week high of $92.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,028.01 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.38.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 3.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investors Real Estate Trust stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

