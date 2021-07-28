Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 5,086 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 984% compared to the average daily volume of 469 call options.

In other news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $101,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $360,450.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 45,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,303.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,335. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in II-VI during the first quarter valued at about $174,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in II-VI during the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in II-VI by 775.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $66.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. II-VI has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $100.44. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.50.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. II-VI had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that II-VI will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IIVI. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup cut shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley upgraded shares of II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.68.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

