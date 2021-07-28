Investors Buy Large Volume of UBS Group Call Options (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,618 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,079% compared to the average daily volume of 222 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

UBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

Shares of UBS Group stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.13. 30,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,193. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $16.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. On average, analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

