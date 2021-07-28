Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Dundee Precious Metals (DPM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Dundee Precious Metals (TSE: DPM) recently:
- 7/26/2021 – Dundee Precious Metals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$7.32 price target on the stock.
- 7/16/2021 – Dundee Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$13.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 7/16/2021 – Dundee Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.50 to C$13.00.
- 7/9/2021 – Dundee Precious Metals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$11.50 price target on the stock.
- 7/6/2021 – Dundee Precious Metals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$13.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/23/2021 – Dundee Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$11.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/7/2021 – Dundee Precious Metals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/1/2021 – Dundee Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$12.50 to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$7.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.94. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$7.18 and a one year high of C$10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14.
Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$174.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 0.9986541 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Senior Officer David Rae acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,135.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$197,135.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
