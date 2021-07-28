Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Dundee Precious Metals (DPM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Dundee Precious Metals (TSE: DPM) recently:

7/26/2021 – Dundee Precious Metals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$7.32 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Dundee Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$13.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Dundee Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.50 to C$13.00.

7/9/2021 – Dundee Precious Metals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$11.50 price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Dundee Precious Metals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Dundee Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$11.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Dundee Precious Metals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Dundee Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$12.50 to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$7.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.94. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$7.18 and a one year high of C$10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14.

Get Dundee Precious Metals Inc alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$174.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 0.9986541 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.37%.

In related news, Senior Officer David Rae acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,135.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$197,135.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.