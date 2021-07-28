Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Tenet Healthcare (THC)

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/23/2021 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $71.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Tenet Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.84 price target on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $69.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Tenet Healthcare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

7/9/2021 – Tenet Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Tenet Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tenet Healthcare’s shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. Over the past 30 days, it has witnessed its 2021 and 2022 earnings estimates move north. The company has been undertaking strategic divestitures to eliminate its non-core and unprofitable business units in a bid to streamline operations and repay debt. Tenet Healthcare's inorganic growth on the back of accretive acquisitions and alliances remain commendable. Its cost-management program is likely to benefit margins going forward. Its solid 2021 guidance should instil investor's confidence in the stock. However, its poor revenues and underperforming Conifer segment bother. Its weak solvency position is a concern. Its first-quarter earnings gained from better revenues.”

6/18/2021 – Tenet Healthcare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

NYSE THC traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.46. 6,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,165. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $73.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $425,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $554,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $1,371,540. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,093,000 after acquiring an additional 945,297 shares during the period. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $108,336,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,105,000 after acquiring an additional 204,336 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,923,000 after buying an additional 289,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

