Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 214,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,679 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $17,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XMMO. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 252.9% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 170,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,294,000 after purchasing an additional 122,221 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,550,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,438,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 350,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,411,000 after purchasing an additional 42,230 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $83.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.48. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $89.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.