Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 22,196 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 324,415 shares.The stock last traded at $90.67 and had previously closed at $90.12.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.02.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKW. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 585.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PKW)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.