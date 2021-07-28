Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Short Interest Down 67.4% in July

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the June 30th total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
ADRE stock opened at $51.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.81. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a 52 week low of $43.95 and a 52 week high of $67.06.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.
Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Company Profile
BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.
