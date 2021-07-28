Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Short Interest Down 67.4% in July

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the June 30th total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

ADRE stock opened at $51.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.81. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a 52 week low of $43.95 and a 52 week high of $67.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 90,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 3,998.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,143,000.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Company Profile

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

