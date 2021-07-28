Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) CFO Marshall Mohr Sells 6,825 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $963.38, for a total value of $6,575,068.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ISRG opened at $975.08 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $633.29 and a 52-week high of $987.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $896.17. The company has a market cap of $115.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $939.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $940.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

