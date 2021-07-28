Intrust Bank NA Trims Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 34.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 16,441 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $752,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 30.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 174,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,478,000 after buying an additional 40,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.74. The company had a trading volume of 49,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,446. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73. The stock has a market cap of $92.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -392.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.95.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

