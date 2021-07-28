Intrepid Potash (IPI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Intrepid Potash to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.80 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Intrepid Potash to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:IPI opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.82. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $7.94 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.92 million, a P/E ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

