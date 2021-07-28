International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMXI. TheStreet upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Sunday, April 4th.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in International Money Express by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,823,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,382,000 after acquiring an additional 648,370 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in International Money Express by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,077,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,170,000 after acquiring an additional 536,977 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Money Express by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,857,000 after acquiring an additional 168,512 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in International Money Express by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 976,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,662,000 after acquiring an additional 154,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in International Money Express by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 572,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after acquiring an additional 82,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMXI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.83. 132,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,279. The company has a market capitalization of $619.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.47. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 48.38%. The company had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.25 million. On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.