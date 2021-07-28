International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.40 Million

Equities analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will report sales of $103.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $102.00 million and the highest is $104.80 million. International Money Express reported sales of $85.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year sales of $417.50 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $451.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.25 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 9.90%.

IMXI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Money Express has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 406.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMXI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.81. 4,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,640. The stock has a market cap of $618.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.47. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

