Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) will report earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Interactive Brokers Group posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

IBKR traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $60.82. 3,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.65. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $1,424,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,851,611 shares in the company, valued at $559,348,767.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 560,000 shares of company stock worth $36,892,200 in the last 90 days. 11.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,794,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 48,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 106,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,502,000 after buying an additional 26,956 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 159,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,697,000 after buying an additional 13,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

