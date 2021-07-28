IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the June 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 533,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IntelGenx Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get IntelGenx Technologies alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IGXT traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.37. 24,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,790. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.49. IntelGenx Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.71.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter. IntelGenx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 906.56% and a negative net margin of 420.64%.

About IntelGenx Technologies

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers INT0008/2008, a Rizatriptan oral film product for the treatment of migraine. The company's products under development comprise INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0046/2018 for adult use; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid addition; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease; and INT0048/2020 for animal health.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for IntelGenx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntelGenx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.