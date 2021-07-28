Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Decreased by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.22. The company had a trading volume of 516,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,722,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.33. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.