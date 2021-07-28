Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.69

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.69 and last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 877 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

Get Insmed alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.07.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.02. Insmed had a negative net margin of 190.36% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. The company had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Insmed by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,752,000 after purchasing an additional 44,952 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 253.0% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 16,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 632,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,067,000 after purchasing an additional 93,595 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.