Insider Selling: Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.80, for a total value of C$47,403.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,509,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,650,776.58.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.40, for a total value of C$46,193.40.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.82, for a total value of C$47,451.90.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.07, for a total value of C$48,204.60.

On Friday, July 9th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total value of C$49,171.50.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total value of C$67,236.05.

On Monday, July 5th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$52,908.90.

On Friday, June 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.99, for a total value of C$53,974.50.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.94, for a total value of C$53,807.10.

TSE REAL opened at C$15.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.83. Real Matters Inc. has a one year low of C$13.87 and a one year high of C$33.01.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Real Matters from C$15.68 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Real Matters from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cormark set a C$15.40 price target on Real Matters in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.24.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

