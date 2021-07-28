Insider Buying: Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Insider Buys 18,350 Shares of Stock

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) insider Graeme Pitkethly purchased 18,350 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, for a total transaction of £749,781 ($979,593.68).

Graeme Pitkethly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Unilever alerts:

On Thursday, July 8th, Graeme Pitkethly acquired 3 shares of Unilever stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,326 ($56.52) per share, for a total transaction of £129.78 ($169.56).

On Tuesday, May 11th, Graeme Pitkethly acquired 3 shares of Unilever stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,219 ($55.12) per share, for a total transaction of £126.57 ($165.36).

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 4,051.50 ($52.93) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,269.61. The company has a market cap of £105.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 36.93 ($0.48) per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($60.10) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on Unilever in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,381.82 ($57.25).

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.