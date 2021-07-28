Insider Buying: CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Purchases 200 Shares of Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Douglas W. Muzyka bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$64.52 per share, with a total value of C$12,904.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,904.

Shares of CCL.B opened at C$69.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$68.41. CCL Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of C$43.84 and a 1-year high of C$72.49. The stock has a market cap of C$12.53 billion and a PE ratio of 22.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCL.B shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CCL Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$77.50.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

