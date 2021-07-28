Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Short Interest Update

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,300 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the June 30th total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ INZY opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12. Inozyme Pharma has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts expect that Inozyme Pharma will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INZY. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 70.7% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,964,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,887,000 after acquiring an additional 813,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 36.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 861,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,061,000 after acquiring an additional 230,932 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $3,515,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 59.3% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 341,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 127,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

