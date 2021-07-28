Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

IFJPY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Informa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Informa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

IFJPY opened at $13.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.62. Informa has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $16.70.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

