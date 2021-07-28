Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,344.23% and a negative return on equity of 4,651.44%.

Shares of INFI stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.34. 2,516,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.18. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01.

INFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.34.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

