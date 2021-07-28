Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €40.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.60 ($51.29) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €38.79 ($45.64).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.