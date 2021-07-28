Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Update

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 73.4% from the June 30th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 630,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IDEXY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IDEXY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.83. 172,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,354. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $104.88 billion, a PE ratio of 80.12 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.26.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.