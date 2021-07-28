Independent Bank (IBCP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.55 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 31.51%. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

IBCP stock opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $445.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $208,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,327.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.